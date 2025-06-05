VR tool pioneered to enhance wellbeing makes headlines in the world of sport

Former West Ham United coach Edu Rubio is working with the University of Derby on a VR tool designed to improve mental wellbeing.

An innovative project which uses virtual reality to enhance the mental wellbeing and resilience of young athletes is attracting the attention of major sporting organisations across the UK.

The University of Derby has teamed up with My Energy Game (MEG) to develop a unique virtual reality game played using a VR headset, which aims to help young athletes to better understand and address their self-development.

Pioneered by MEG – a sports psychology company that works to improve athlete wellbeing and education through digital resources – the project focuses on sport psychological intervention using VR tools.

Its aim is to facilitate self-development for enhanced wellbeing and performance, acting as a preventative measure against mental illness.

The game takes athletes through an initial profiling tool that focuses on key attributes associated with self-development.

This will focus on attributes, such as communication, embracing change, managing disappointment, relationship management, and leadership. The player can then select a game that relates to the attribute that they wish to develop, and progress through the learning experience.

The project, which has been supported by the University’s School of Sport and Exercise Science and the School of Computing, has attracted attention from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) with PFA CEO Maheta Molango visiting the University of Derby to test the prototype.

It has also resulted in a one-year strategic partnership between the University of Derby and MEG; a company set up by former West Ham United assistant coach Edu Rubio, and psychologist Tina Hurst, together with business partners Mubeen and Zee Uppal, offering resources such as workshops, webinars and coaching aimed at improving the performance of young athletes.

Dr Andy Hooton, Head of School of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Derby, said: “The use of gamified virtual reality tools for positive effect – including to enhance self-development and wellbeing – is an emerging and promising field. It is an area that is constantly evolving, and the University of Derby is proud to be at the forefront of research into VR and artificial intelligence.

“This partnership with MEG further enables the growth of our industry-engaged provision at the University of Derby in delivering excellence and innovation and providing students with industry-related opportunities.

“Moreover, it focuses on our shared values of personal and professional development for wellbeing and performance, assisting young athletes in enabling resilience against mental health challenges they may face.”

Edu Rubio, who recently visited the University, added: “Our partnership aims to drive forwards both MEG’s digital offering and the University’s mission to engage with industry leaders.

“With expert academic input and support from Dr Hooton and his team, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in the intersection of sports education, digital innovation and career transition support.”

The University of Derby has a variety of sports programmes for both undergraduate and postgraduate students which focus on the interdisciplinary nature of performance analysis and coaching.

They include a MSc Applied Sport and Exercise Science programme and a BSc Honours in Performance Analysis and Coaching Science where students develop specialist skills in performance analysis and coaching to train elite athletes to their full potential.

Find out more about the University of Derby’s sports programmes.