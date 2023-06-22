Chapel High School has done a U-turn on its summer uniform policy and tailored shorts will now be allowed during warmer weather. Pic Jason Chadwick

Last week during the warmer weather boys came to school in skirts to protest against the school’s uniform policy which prohibited them from wearing shorts.

Those who did wear shorts were put into isolation or sent home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 600 parents also signed a petition calling for a change in uniform.

From Monday June 26 the uniform policy has been changed to allow the wearing of shorts.

Christina Spencer from the petition said: “Thank you for everyone’s support. “The school Governors at Chapel High School have very kindly reviewed the uniform policy to include smart, tailored black shorts from June 26.“This is a great outcome and one which I am sure many parents and students are very pleased about.

“We’re grateful to all of the teaching staff, head and governors that they took the time to listen to our appeal and review policy as they have.

Advertisement

“It’s reassuring to be part of a school that has been so responsive.

Advertisement

“We hope this decision may set the standard for other schools to also similarly amend their uniform policies.”

The problems started earlier in the month during the hot weather when headteacher Simon Grieves sent out a letter which said: “Our school uniform does not include shorts as an option.

“We did allow students to wear PE kit in school during a period of exceptionally hot weather last year, when amber and red weather warnings for 'extreme heat' were in force in the UK and we were asked to take action by government.

Advertisement

“That is not the current situation. No weather warnings for heat are in force and temperatures are much lower than they were at that time. This is normal British summer weather.”

This backlash led to students arriving in lessons in shorts or skirts and caused much disruption to lessons.

Advertisement

Speaking about the change of uniform policy parent Kerry Collier said: “I’m really happy with the change in policy.

“It’s been outdated for far too long.