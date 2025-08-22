It was another fantastic day of GCSE results and a successful first day of enrolment at Buxton’s iconic Devonshire Dome as a new further education provider.

Students not only received their long awaited GCSE results but some also enrolled on vocational programmes at the new University of Derby – Buxton.

Tim Binns, operations manager at the University of Derby – Buxton said: “The overall pass rates last week for students on our Level 3 programmes was a phenomenal 99.4 per cent, and it’s been fantastic to see this trend continue with Level 2 and GCSE results.

“Especially with GCSE national pass rates falling, we’re thrilled to have seen an increase on last year’s results.

Big smiles on results day at the University of Derby Buxton. Photo UoDB

“Earlier this academic year we achieved Ofsted Good, with our teaching and learning being recognised for its significant positive impact on students and results, and I think that it really shines through the success this year.”

Further cementing their growth as a top Further Education provider in North Derbyshire, UoDB has seen pass rates of 91 per cent in GCSE English Language, and 93 per cent in GCSE Maths, a 2 per cent rise from last year.

But it is not just GCSE results that students and their teachers should be proud of, vocational programmes in Health & Social Care, Beauty Therapy, and Creative Media all have pass rates of 100 per cent.

Students studying Level 2 Creative Media have really excelled, with 93 per cent achieving a Merit or above.

The class of 2025 at the University of Derby - Buxton. photo UoDB

Amongst all of the incredible statistics to come from results day, there are a few heart warming stories too.

After completing a Step Up programme with us, Katelyn Keating has just achieved her Level 2 in Business.

And now, her progression means she will be starting her Business Apprenticeship at Pavilion Green in Buxton this September.

Staff even welcomed alumni who visited the Dome whilst accompanying their children who were enrolling on the same programme they completed over 30 years ago.

A photo of pure joy for this University of Derby - Buxton student. Photo UoDB

Prospective student can take a look at all of the programmes available at the University of Derby –Buxton by heading to buxton.derby.ac.uk, or attend an enrolment day on Tuesday August 26 between 10am and 4pm.