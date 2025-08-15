University of Derby - Buxton celebrates ‘outstanding’ further education results

Students at the University of Derby Buxton, previously Buxton and Leek College, have achieved a 99.4 per cent pass rate for Level 3 courses.

It was a day of success stories and seeing future ambitions shine as students celebrated their remarkable achievements.

Students were full of smiles and positivity as they queued up to collect their Level 3 results.

The institution reported a remarkable 99.4 per cent pass rate across the board for this year’s cohort of Level 3 students.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Institute of Education and Skills at University of Derby, praised the students for their resilience, dedication, and creativity.

She said: “Results day marks the end of an intense period of study for our students and the start of exciting new journeys, whether that be on to Higher Education or into the workplace.

“We are incredibly proud of every single learner and together with our skilled and dedicated staff we have once again achieved outstanding results.”

One of many students from UOD Buxton that has confirmed her University place with the highest possible UCAS points is Matilda Guerra Grainer, from Buxton, who achieved a triple Distinction* in Media.

She said: “The course at UOD Buxton was brilliant.

“Tutors are very supportive, and I got to work with some great industry-standard software, which has prepared me for my next steps.

“I’m now going to Leeds University to study an Arts degree.”

For Harry Wilkins, 18, from Leek, passing his Level 3 Uniformed & Protective Services course was the result of months of hands-on learning.

He said: ““It was a very active course, and I enjoyed all the projects – particularly working with the fire service – It’s actually made me want to apply there in the future.”

Rose Gregory who also achieved a triple Distinction* in Media, said: “I’m going on to do Level 4 at UOD Buxton as I want to expand my knowledge of TV and Media Production and eventually go into teaching.

“I’m in shock with the results today, I’ve loved the course and it’s taught me not to get too stressed and rush things through.

“I’ve got to work on numerous projects including photography, a portfolio website and my final submission which was a film on PTSD and knife crime.”

Another student celebrating exceptional achievement is Ashton Thompson aged 20.

His triple Distinction* in Media will pave the way to get into Leeds University to study Digital Media.

“The UODB course was both fun and hard work. We did a lot of short films and photography and I really enjoyed coming up with creative ideas. In the future I’m hoping to work abroad.”

Level 3 qualifications are vocational, practical based programmes that open doors for employment, University or apprenticeships.

UOD Buxton has a wide range of routes available for GCSE students that have just received their grades, and welcomes calls from students still unsure of their next steps.

For anyone thinking of joining in September contact the admissions team on 0800 074 0099 or email [email protected]