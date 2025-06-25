University education research team plays key role in new careers guidance for young people

Researchers from the University of Derby have worked with a national organisation to update guidance ensuring that standards for excellence in careers advice for young people in England are maintained.

The Gatsby Benchmarks are a framework used by secondary schools, colleges and independent training providers to improve the quality of career guidance.

Providing a structured approach for institutions to measure and improve their careers provision, the Gatsby Benchmarks have been linked to raising aspirations and increasing engagement with education.

Building on the internationally recognised framework of the last 10 years, the benchmarks have been updated following almost two years of research and stakeholder engagement.

The University of Derby’s International Centre for Guidance Studies (iCeGS) was the Gatsby Charitable Foundation’s lead academic research partner in the benchmark review and also played a key role in updating statutory guidance from the Department for Education, which is structured around the refreshed benchmarks and will come into effect from September 2025.

Siobhan Neary, Professor of Career Development Practice at the University of Derby and Head of iCeGS, said: “It is fantastic that the iCeGS team has played such an important role in vital government work.

“High-quality careers provision helps young people to make informed choices about their future, improves skills needed for the workplace and breaks down barriers to opportunity.

“It has also been linked to improving school standards, attendance, health and wellbeing and ensuring access to a broad curriculum with wider enrichment opportunities.

“The updated Gatsby Benchmarks signal an exciting new chapter for careers guidance in England.”

Key updates include a strengthened benchmark to support schools in planning and delivering a work experience programme, with headteachers, principals and governing bodies being encouraged to champion careers guidance.

For the first time, the Department of Education’s guidance extends to independent training providers (ITPs) with learners aged up to 18 years old or up to 25 for those with an education, health and care plan – recognising the important role these providers play in shaping a young person’s future.

To support this, the Department for Education is funding The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC) to support schools and colleges to develop careers programmes in line with their careers requirements and the Gatsby Benchmarks.

It will also support the National Careers Service to provide free, impartial information, advice and guidance to students, parents and teachers through a website, web chat service and telephone helpline.

Professor Neary added: “The policy updates reflect the changes in the needs of young people today.

“The changes take into account technological revolution and innovation in schools and colleges, as well as shifts in the labour market and changes in career choices available to young people. They strengthen key areas and place more emphasis on high-quality experiences for every young person.”

Tom Shirt, Education Project Manager at the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, added: “The introduction of the Gatsby Benchmarks brought clarity, consistency, and a shared language to what good careers guidance looks like. The resulting impact we’ve seen has been real, measurable, and widely recognised.

“The refreshed framework retains what works – the eight benchmarks themselves remain unchanged – but introduces practical refinements based on new evidence, two years of consultation, and feedback from those working on the ground. The input of the iCeGS team was invaluable to ensuring the updates were firmly rooted in best practice and changes were only made where rigorous research showed even more could be achieved for young people.

“With the updated benchmarks now embedded in statutory guidance, we have the opportunity to ensure that every young person – no matter their background – has access to the high-quality career guidance they deserve.”

Professor Neary will be speaking about Gatsby Benchmarks at the free-to-attend Teacher and Adviser Conference, which will take place at Kedleston Road on July 1 (9.30am).

The University of Derby’s International Centre for Guidance Studies is an applied research centre specialising in career development and employability.

Established in 1998, its research addresses how people develop their careers in complex modern societies and what interventions and approaches can be used to enable people to build successful careers.

Find out more about Research at the University of Derby.