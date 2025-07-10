A school in the High Peak has officially opened its two new classrooms and dance studio which means it will be able to create two classes for each year group.

Harpur Hill Primary School has used section 106 money from recent housing development projects in the area to pay for the expansion.

Headteacher Vicky Giliker said: “It’s really exciting to have this new space.

“It’s been a long time coming so its great it is now officially open.” Building work started at the end of July last year and the project was finished at the end of April and children were able to use the new classrooms from last month.

But the official opening, on Tuesday July, 8, welcomed school governors to the building to have a look around.

Section 106 Agreements are legal agreements between councils and developers.

It means the developer gives back to the community through providing money to be spent on education, open spaces, highways, affordable housing, town centre improvements or money to support healthcare services.

Vicky said: “It is nice to see it is being spent on something good and which benefits local children.”

The school previously did not have enough class rooms for each year group to have two classrooms so this meant at times there were mixed year groups or smaller classes.

Now the school can expand and welcome more little ones on their education journey.

As the school was going to two classes for every year group they needed more indoor space for PE to meet the national guidelines so the dance studio was also created.

Vicky said: “It’s such a lovely space with mirrors all over the walls and a sprung floor.”

As part of the official opening West End dancers came to the school to cut the ribbon and performed in the dance studio before being treated to a special dance performance by the children themselves.

The space is already being used out of school hours for a dance group and a yoga group which is boosting the school’s income.

The school recently became a lead school for music in Derbyshire, a title only awarded to a a few schools across the county.

Vicky added: “Having the dance studio will continue our work with arts which is fantastic.”