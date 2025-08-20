Buxton Community School pupils celebrating their GCSE results in 2011. Pic Buxton Community Schoolplaceholder image
Buxton Community School pupils celebrating their GCSE results in 2011. Pic Buxton Community School

Throwback pictures of High Peak GCSE students getting their results between 2008 and 2013

By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:57 BST
The waiting is over for High Peak pupils as they pick up their GCSE results, so we’ve delved into out archive for some throwback pictures dating back as far as 2008.

Who can you spot in this bumper picture gallery from nearly 15 years ago?

You can see more pictures from yesterysear on our website at https://www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Buxton Advertiser as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

High Peak pupils from Kings School in Macclesfield celebrated fantastic results in their GCSEs. From the left Tom Waters, 16; Laura Garratt, 16; Hope Ward, 16 and Dominic Ferdani, 16, in 2008

1. Proud of their results

High Peak pupils from Kings School in Macclesfield celebrated fantastic results in their GCSEs. From the left Tom Waters, 16; Laura Garratt, 16; Hope Ward, 16 and Dominic Ferdani, 16, in 2008 Photo: Contributed

St Thomas More students waving their results in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Waving their results

St Thomas More students waving their results in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Students from Buxton Community School jumping for joy 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Jumping for joy

Students from Buxton Community School jumping for joy 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Big jumpers at Chapel High School in 2013. Photo Chadwick

4. Big jumpers

Big jumpers at Chapel High School in 2013. Photo Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

