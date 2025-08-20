Throwback pictures of High Peak GCSE students getting their results between 2008 and 2013

Who can you spot in this bumper picture gallery from nearly 15 years ago?

You can see more pictures from yesterysear on our website at https://www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Buxton Advertiser as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

1 . Proud of their results High Peak pupils from Kings School in Macclesfield celebrated fantastic results in their GCSEs. From the left Tom Waters, 16; Laura Garratt, 16; Hope Ward, 16 and Dominic Ferdani, 16, in 2008 Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Waving their results St Thomas More students waving their results in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Jumping for joy Students from Buxton Community School jumping for joy 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales