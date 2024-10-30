The A Levels and other qualifications students leave secondary school with can play a big part in determining their opportunities going forward.

Naturally, parents will want their teens going to a school that supports them to achieve to their full potential, while also nurturing their wellbeing, and emotional and social growth. But in a region as large and sprawling as the East Midlands there is a vast array of fantastic schools on offer - from high-performing state schools all the way up to elite private schools.

Private schools tend to be some of the best performers in the country when it comes to A level results, especially getting those elusive top grades. But they do tend to be expensive, and prices are set to rise for many independent schools from next year - when they are no longer being exempt from paying VAT on fees. Plenty, however, also have bursaries and scholarships available, which can still make them an excellent and more accessible choice to families from all walks of life.

Using data from the Independent Schools Council, The Telegraph has created a league table of private schools based on the percentage of their A Level entries during the 2024 exam season - A Levels for most of the UK - to receive a top grade. It is worth noting, however, that unlike state schools, independent schools do not have to share their results - nor are all of them represented by the council.

Here were the 12 high-performing East Midlands’ private schools that made the top 200 - as well as how much tuition for a senior student would cost:

1 . Oundle School This is an Anglican secondary school and sixth form in Oundle, Northamptonshire - although it’s not far from Peterborough. Tuition for a sixth form student is about £31,425 per year. In the 2023/24 school year, 66.4% of all of the A Level grades achieved by its students were an A* or A. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Nottingham High School This is an independent all-through school in Nottingham, with more than 1,000 pupils on its roll. Tuition for a sixth form student is about £18,825 per year. In the 2023/24 school year, 65.9% of all of the A Level grades achieved by its students were an A* or A. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Leicester Grammar School This is a Christian all-through school near the village of Great Glen, in Leicestershire’s Harborough district. Tuition for a sixth form student is about £16,872 this year. In the 2023/24 school year, 55.2% of all of the A Level grades achieved by its students were an A* or A. | Google Photo Sales