Tears of joy as Buxton and Leek College students get their GCSE results

And bucking the national trend for the fifth consecutive year, almost 100 students passed their GCSEs at the college with the college beating the national average pass rate by 10 per cent for GCSE maths and with English 14 per cent higher.

Having missed the grade when they were assessed at school, adults (19+) are able to re-sit GCSE Maths and English for free at the college if they were unable to previously gain a pass.

Abbi Colclough, 17, from Dove Holes, was thrilled at achieving Grade 5 in GCSE English.

She said, “I want to go into children’s nursing and plan on going to Sheffield Hallam University. I’m about to start my second year at Buxton & Leek College in Health & Social Care with Psychology. I'm so pleased with my result.”

And Charlotte Narejko, 41, from Buxton was over the moon to have achieved Grade 4 in GCSE English.

“I’m planning to go to the University of Derby to study Psychology and I then want to do a masters and possibly even a PhD,” she said. “I want to work in clinical psychology, I'm very happy with my result today!”

Josh Horrobin, 18, from Ashbourne, was proud to be awarded a Grade 4 in GCSE English. Josh said: “I plan to go on to study Travel and Tourism. I tried to focus throughout the year to pass English so I can pursue my career”.

Buxton and Leek College Principal Len Tildsley said: “Our students have achieved some excellent GCSE results yet again, and their achievements are a testament to the commitment which they have demonstrated throughout the year. These are the first GCSE summer exams since 2019 and our students have embraced this challenge.”

“When students retake their GCSE English and maths after leaving school it is difficult in the best of years, but despite being faced with a disrupted education and lost learning during the global pandemic, BLC students have thrived under the guidance of our expert teachers. Our award-winning English and maths staff have expertly taught and delivered a bespoke curriculum to bridge gaps in students’ knowledge, by creating a different and productive learning experience, nurturing a renewed self-confidence which allows our students to achieve where they had failed at school”.

Joe Lawler, GCSE English Tutor at Buxton campus, said, “To achieve 14 per cent above the national average for GCSE English is remarkable. Since September the students have remained focused, committed and determined to pass English following two unfortunate years of interrupted education. Their drive is backed up by the outstanding results today. I am incredibly proud of the students’ accomplishments.

“A special mention goes out to the high-performing GCSE English adult students who were on our eight-week fast-track course - a course the college introduced this year and will continue to offer. Our college continues to excel in delivering GCSE resit provision, both in English and Maths”, said Joe.

Buxton & Leek College offer GCSEs in maths and English at both their campuses. For more information, go to https://www.blc.ac.uk/adults/maths-english/