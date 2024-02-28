Teacher's cancer battle inspires school's fundraising drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teacher’s fight against cancer inspired St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy to ‘go blue’ and raise over £400 for a local hospice.

Kelly Collinge, Head of Humanities and History teacher, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023 and was able to access a range of services and support at Blythe House hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice has also supported many other families at St Thomas More which have been affected by cancer.

Pupils at St Thomas More with Kelly Collinge at the front, in the centre

Mrs Collinge was keen to raise money for Blythe House and staff and pupils at the school were quick to rally with the whole school wearing blue in exchange for a donation, raising a total of £408.

Mrs Collinge said that Blythe House had been an amazing support to her and her family since her diagnosis.

She said: “They provide all sorts of services, completely free of charge, such as counselling, physiotherapy, complimentary therapies, support groups, and practical help. We are so lucky to have this service in the High Peak, and not have to travel into Manchester. Fortunately, I am on the mend, and have returned to work.

Advertisement

“Everyone at St Thomas More School has been incredibly supportive, and rallied around me when I got sick, as we really are all part of the 'Tommy's Family'. I saw the opportunity to raise some funds for Blythe House, and when I mentioned it to the Headteacher, David Redfern, he, without any hesitation whatsoever, said that we would 100 per cent get on board with their 'Go Blue for Blythe' campaign.

Pupils at St Thomas More

Advertisement

“Amy Shaw (the Head of English) and her husband very kindly donated sweets for a sweet sale at breaktime to raise as much as we could on the day. They sold out in under five minutes! The amount of pupils and staff in blue made me feel quite emotional, as we all, as a whole community, stand together in our fight against cancer.”