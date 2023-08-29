The resilience and hard work of students has been rewarded as Year 11s collected their results at New Mills School.

In Year 11, 75 per cent of New Mills School students achieved a grade 4 or above in English Language and 64 per cent of maths students achieved that vital grade too.

Headteacher Heather Watts said: “New Mills prides itself on its broad and expanding curriculum and we are delighted to see strong results in core subjects, the sciences and creative subjects as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Mills says is a truly comprehensive school, serving all the young people in the community and is are proud to celebrate the progress of all its students.

Year 11 pupils at New Mills School’s in the library collecting their GCSE results. Pic New Mills School.

100 per cent of students achieved a Level 2 pass in the newly introduced Health and Social Care BTEC along with 100 per cent of students in drama.

Attainment was particularly strong in all science disciplines, Biology, Chemistry and Physics and in Art, German and Media Studies.

Heather Watts said: “This has been an extremely busy year at New Mills School. Our teachers and support staff, supported by parental commitment and student engagement continue to deliver impressive outcomes for the young people who attend.

“At New Mills School, we aim to live and breathe our 5 R values and for me, the most important R value is ‘resilience.’