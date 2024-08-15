The first students through the door of the Devonshire Dome picking up their results were Marissa and Harry who both gained distinctions.

Marissa will be going to the University of Derby to study forensic science and Harry is continuing his studies with a L6 apprenticeship.

Student success continued when Izzy Grove got her distinction in L3 art and design and in September is off to study concept art at Staffordshire University.

1 . Buxton and Leek College Marissa and Harry were the first people to collect their A-level results from Buxton and Leek College.