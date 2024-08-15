The first students through the door of the Devonshire Dome picking up their results were Marissa and Harry who both gained distinctions.
Marissa will be going to the University of Derby to study forensic science and Harry is continuing his studies with a L6 apprenticeship.
Student success continued when Izzy Grove got her distinction in L3 art and design and in September is off to study concept art at Staffordshire University.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.