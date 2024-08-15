Students off to follow their dreams after getting A-level results from Buxton and Leek College

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:52 BST
Pupils from Buxton and Leek College will be furthering their studies after collecting impressive A-level results.

The first students through the door of the Devonshire Dome picking up their results were Marissa and Harry who both gained distinctions.

Marissa will be going to the University of Derby to study forensic science and Harry is continuing his studies with a L6 apprenticeship.

Student success continued when Izzy Grove got her distinction in L3 art and design and in September is off to study concept art at Staffordshire University.

Marissa and Harry were the first people to collect their A-level results from Buxton and Leek College. Photo submitted

Izzy Grove is off to study art at Staffs Uni after getting her A-levels from Buxton and Leek College. Photo submitted

