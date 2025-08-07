Students help Derby County players get match-fit for the new Championship season

Derby County's Callum Elder (left) with University of Derby student Cy Roach

Sport science students have been given a unique opportunity to take part in preparing Derby County Football Club Men’s first-team for the upcoming season.

The squad, including captain Ebou Adams and new signing Carlton Morris, visited the University of Derby’s Human Performance Unit where they underwent a series of tests to ensure they are fully prepared for the start of the new Championship campaign, which begins on August 9.

This involved students and staff members conducting cardiac screening, blood tests, eye tests and dental assessments. Students Cy Roach and Alice Kemp – who graduated from the University this month – supported with the exercise tests.

Cy, who will return to Derby in September to study for a Masters in Applied Sport and Exercise Science, said: “It has been a fantastic experience to work closely with professional athletes so that I could apply what I have learned at the University of Derby to a real-world situation.

“I joined the University of Derby on a sports scholarship and have been a part of the GB American Football team, and I have really enjoyed my time here. I’m looking forward to returning to Derby in September, to study further.”

For Alice, she explained how the experience will help her as she prepares to study for a MSc in Applied Sport and Exercise Science in September.

She said: “Throughout my course, I've had the opportunity to work with athletes involved in a variety of sports.

“The session with Derby County was focused on recording baseline measures that the players can work on throughout the season, seeing how far they can safely push their bodies.

“I have loved my time at the University of Derby, and I can’t wait to return in September to enhance my learning. I initially felt anxious about leaving my home in Lincoln, but Derby is a welcoming environment with great sports courses and excellent facilities.”

Professor Mark Faghy, Professor in Clinical Exercise Science at the University of Derby, who led the organisation and delivery of the testing said: “Our purpose-built facilities, including our sports science labs and teaching laboratories, enable mass testing at a high level that we have performed with the Derby County squad.

“It is an amazing opportunity for our staff and undergraduate students to be involved in. Industry engagement is a key part of our teaching at the University of Derby. By taking an applied learning approach, we provide students invaluable experience working with professional athletes and sports clubs.

“This opportunity also provided Derby County with valuable data and insights needed to help create programmes for each player ahead of the new season.”

As well as collaborating with Derby County, the University has recently worked with Burton Albion FC, Buxton FC and elite swimming club Derby Excel.

Andy Hooton, Head of School of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Derby, added: “Our state-of-the-art Human Performance Unit provides expert sport science services to sports clubs and individual athletes from beginners to elite performers.

“Partnering with Derby County Football Club throughout their preseason programme is just one example of the immersive opportunities available to our academic staff and students at the University of Derby.

“Experiences like this deliver real-world exposure to high performance athletes in a rigorous, professional environment – providing students with invaluable insight and applied learning, ready for their chosen careers.”

