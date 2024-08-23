Students celebrate their progression with Buxton & Leek College

Director of FE & Skills - Heather Marks

Students at Buxton & Leek College have been celebrating their achievements after receiving their GCSE’s at both campuses.

Level 2 Creative media students Ashton and Reece were overjoyed to pick up their grade 4 English this morning, putting direct study of the subject behind them even though they know it will help them with annotation in video production as they move forward with their career. They are looking forward to progressing on to the Level 3 National Diploma in Creative Media practice which received a 100% pass rate last week and 57% of students celebrated with a triple distinction star.

Business student Madison Rowe received a huge hug from her Mum as she passed her English Language GCSE with a Grade 4!

Aaron O’hare studied his functional skills 1 and 2 in English and decided to continue with his GCSE which he passed with a Grade 4 in a short space of time. His tutor Jo Lawler was extremely proud, saying his dedication and commitment to learning throughout his time at college had really paid off.

Elena Docherty is pictured receiving her GCSE with tutor Jo Lawler

Director of FE and Skills at Buxton & Leek College, Heather Marks congratulated students on their success: "Congratulations to all students collecting their English and Mathematics results today. GCSE results day can be stressful, but remember, these results don’t define you. We offer many opportunities for you to progress forward, no matter what. Don’t let results hold you back, embrace the opportunities ahead! If you missed out on key subjects like English and Mathematics, you can re-sit them with us while pursuing your chosen path. Enrollment started this morning, and our team is here to guide you toward a bright future".

Student progression to the University of Derby is at a 4 year high for a wide variety of undergraduate courses. It showcases the positive outcomes for our learners as part of the University of Derby which received gold status for its teaching excellence in the prestigious Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023, a national framework run by the Office for Students.

Level 3 creative media student Beau Brookes was over the moon to receive a Grade 4 in her English GCSE, having already received her acceptance to study sports journalism; these results mean she’s now ready to start her journey at Manchester 92 University.

Charlie and Holly from Leek High School celebrated passing their Maths GCSE this morning by enrolling for a Level 3 Health and Social Course with us. They were overjoyed to be joining such a friendly college and said their progression journey had been just brilliant!

Ashton and Reece celebrate their joint success

Student enrolment surpassed 2023 figures on the first day at Buxton & Leek College and with places still available, enrolment continues at both our Buxton Campus and Leek Campus on Friday 23rd, Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th between 9am and 4pm. Find out more about available courses at blc.ac.uk