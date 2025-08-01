Ofsted praises Peak School for preparing ‘pupils very well for their next steps’.

The education watchdog visited the special educational needs school in early July and the report has now been published.

Previously the school was graded as ‘requires improvement’ but this latest visit has seen the school on Buxton Road, Chinley, be rated as ‘good’ in all areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and the sixth-form provision.

Simon Mosley, lead inspector, said: “Pupils enjoy school. They feel happy and safe and have friends.

“Pupils understand how what they are learning now will help them in the future.

“The school prepares pupils very well for their next steps and has high expectations for all pupils’ achievement and helps them to succeed.”

Looking at what the school does well the report noted that the school identifies pupils’ needs ‘quickly and accurately’.

Mr Mosely said: “Staff meet pupils’ needs, and help them to thrive through a carefully adapted curriculum.

“Pupils study a range of subjects in a positive climate for learning.

“Staff check what pupils know and can do and move learning on appropriately.

“However, at times, activities do not sufficiently focus on helping pupils gain the key knowledge and skills that they need.”

The school which provides education for children not able to attend mainstream schools because of educational needs or disabilities also has a sixth form for the older students.

Mr Moseley said: “Sixth-form students benefit from work-related learning and visits to the local community.

“All pupils receive tailored careers education, and everyone is supported to move on to an appropriate destination when they leave the school.

“Pupils are well prepared for their adult life.”

The report notes there have been significant changes to the senior leadership team since the last inspection.

Headteacher Jo Howarth joined the school in April 2024. One deputy started working at the school in September 2024 and the other began in April 2025.

The school is part of the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust and Mr Mosely added: “The trust, along with the local governing body, has ensured that Peak School has a clear vision and that resources are used well.

“Those responsible for governance have made sure that the school fulfils its statutory duties and that systems are working as intended.”