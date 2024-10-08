St Thomas More pupils take part in sponsored litter pick for RSPCA
All Year 8 pupils helped to clean up parts of Buxton on the celebration of the feast of St Francis of Assisi.
Kerry Taylor, Head of Year 8, said: “The sponsored litter pick was a fantastic way for our pupils to raise money for their chosen charity, the RSPCA, whilst simultaneously giving back to our community.
“It is always a pleasure getting to work with pupils outside the classroom too, especially when working together for the greater good.
“Together they have raised over £300 with donations still coming in.
“This is a huge achievement for 90 pupils and they should be really proud.”
Pupil Isabella said: “We had an amazing day.
“I really enjoyed the litter pick because we got to be active outside while also helping the community.
“My form went to Ashwood Park.
You would never think of picking up litter being fun, but it really was.
“Teachers let us go round in groups with our friends and we had a litter grabber and a bin, provided by the Buxton Town Team.
“We found a lot of litter such as empty bottles and crisp packets.”
Another pupil Freddie said: “We celebrated our St Francis of Assisi’s feast day by cleaning up our community.
“We acted out our Catholic values in a fun and worthwhile day.”
Sarah Lancett, Deputy Headteacher, added: “Here at STM we are exceptionally proud of our
pupils. I am delighted to see our pupils making an impact in our local area.
“A key focus of our curriculum and mission is to prepare our young people to be good citizens who have a positive impact on our world.”
Other celebrations for the Year 8s included non-uniform, no homework for the day and a
special party at the end of the day to recognise their hard work in cleaning up the community which featured lots of cake.
To donate to the Year 8’s sponsored litterpick and support their charity of the year visit justgiving.com/page/yr8-st-thomas-more-buxton-1727638825978
