St Thomas More musical prodigy gains music GCSE two years early in Year 9

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old student at St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy has achieved a grade 8 in his GCSE Music exam which he took two years early.

Ben Giliker, who is in Year 9 and plays violin, joined Year 11 students collecting their GCSE results. He said: “I feel really happy with my grade 8 result. I’d like to thank Mrs Gray for all of her support.”

Ben’s Mum, Mrs Giliker said: “It is really good that the school places great value on the arts, as it is really important”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher, David Redfern said: “I am immensely proud of Ben and his outstanding achievement in securing a grade 8 in Music at GCSE, especially considering he sat the exam two years early.

St Thomas More musical prodigy, Ben Giliker, gains music GCSE two years early in Year 9. Photo STM

“Ben is not only an exceptional musician but also a fantastic talent whose dedication and passion for the arts inspire us all.

Ben started playing the violin when he was six-years-old since then he has performed as part of the Derby and Derbyshire Schools Orchestra, where he was lead violin, and with the National Children’s Orchestra.

The teen is also a member of the City and County Youth Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra as well as being a joint leader of the Peak District Strings Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was one of six school-age violinists from across the world to take part in a masterclass with the Benedetti Foundation.

Mr Redfern added: “His success highlights the importance of nurturing creative talents, and I am fully committed to ensuring our school continues to support and promote the arts for all students.”