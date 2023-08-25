Students at St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton are celebrating their GCSE results success.

Sarah Lancett, acting head of School at St Thomas More, said: “Well done to the students of St Thomas More.

“We are delighted to see 20 per cent of our students getting the very top grades, this is testament to their hard work and that of the teaching staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Students have made significant progress since mock exams earlier in the year and we are pleased to see an improving picture for our students with SEND and our vulnerable students.

Some St Thomas More pupils full of smiles after picking up their GCSE results. Pic St Thomas More

“Our results follow the national trend and we are exceptionally proud of our students for the tenacity they have shown during their secondary education years.”

Eliza Farla said: “After the exams I was expecting to get 7s or 8s in English and RE. To get 9s has made me so happy. I have really enjoyed being here, the staff have been very supportive.

“I’m now going on to Aquinas in Stockport to study music tech, graphics and media.”

Advertisement

Elizabeth Orton said: “I got 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a 6.

Digby Evans and mum on results day at St Thomas More. Pic St Thomas More.

Advertisement

“I am speechless. I wasn’t expecting to get anywhere near these results. I’d like to thank the whole school for their support.”

Head Boy Digby Evans added: “I’m very pleased with my results. I got one 5 and then 6s and 7s.