Special report: How the coronavirus pandemic impacted the poorest children in High Peak

As pupils return to schools for the new academic year, we look at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children in High Peak and across the UK.

A report from several charities said children are being failed in "dual crises of poverty and mental health", adding poverty is a "critical risk factor" that has surged in recent years.

Latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show a record number of children across the UK lived in households earning less than 60% of the median income in 2022-23.

Some 2.5 million children now live in relative low-income households before housing costs, up from 2.3 million in 2018-19, before the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes 2,759 children in High Peak, equivalent to 18.1% of under-18s in the area – up from 11.3% in 2018-19, and the highest figure since comparable records began in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, further figures from the Office for National Statistics show 88,313 children in the East Midlands lived in a long-term workless household in 2022, equivalent to 8.9% of young people.

The report, from the Centre for Mental Health, Save the Children UK and the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, called on Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap, which restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households.

Several Labour MPs have criticised the cap, calling for it to be scrapped, but Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has resisted pressure to do so, saying there is no "silver bullet" and there was a "complicated set of factors" including pay, benefits, work, housing, education and health at play.

Meanwhile, separate figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show a record number of homeless children across England were living in temporary accommodation as of the end of March.

The number of children housed in temporary accommodation such as hotels and bed and breakfasts has risen by 17% since 2020, surpassing 150,000 and reaching the highest figure since records began in 2004. This includes 32 in High Peak.

The areas with the highest rates of children living in temporary accommodation are mostly in London, with some areas seeing more one in 20 children living in short-term housing.

The figures also show 23 households with children in High Peak were assessed as needing a prevention duty in the three months to March, with a further nine assessed as needing a relief duty.

A prevention duty must be issued if the household has been threatened with homelessness and is eligible for local council support, while a relief duty is needed when the applicant is already homeless.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "This Government inherited a housing crisis which has left families stuck living in temporary accommodation, and we know this is having a knock-on effect of increasing pressure on council finances.

"We have laid out clear plans in the short and long-term about how we will deliver our target of 1.5 million homes. We will prevent homelessness before it occurs by banning Section 21 evictions, and deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation. We will also give councils more stability through multi-year funding settlements."