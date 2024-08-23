Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘brilliant cohort’ of pupils has said goodbye to teachers after picking up their GCSE results from Chapel High School.

Headteacher Simon Grieves said: “These look like some of the best results the school has ever achieved. It’s been fantastic to see our students in school celebrating some fantastic GCSE results.

“We are very proud of these young people, we know how hard they have worked and their results are very well deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headteacher said pupils in recent years have not had an easy journey with the disruption caused by the pandemic, but they have impressed with their positive attitude and resilience.

Some of the best results ever achieved for Chapel-en-le-Frith GCSE pupils. Photo submitted

Mr Grieves said: “They have embraced the support from their teachers who have gone above and beyond, and today we have seen some remarkable achievements.

“Against a national picture of narrowing curriculum options, Chapel High School provides students with the opportunity to pursue a wide range of option subjects.

“Students are, once again, leaving with strong outcomes across three modern foreign languages, and a wide range of creative subjects, alongside their achievement in core academic subjects.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the school has a reputation as a highly inclusive school, and he said he knows success means different things for each of our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not always about GCSE grades. We’re very proud of the brilliant cohort of students who left our learning support department this year having developed independent living and employability skills, and I’m especially proud of some young people who’ve faced significant mental and physical health challenges and have still left school with some great qualifications.”