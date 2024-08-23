Some of the best results ever achieved for Chapel-en-le-Frith GCSE pupils
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Headteacher Simon Grieves said: “These look like some of the best results the school has ever achieved. It’s been fantastic to see our students in school celebrating some fantastic GCSE results.
“We are very proud of these young people, we know how hard they have worked and their results are very well deserved.”
The headteacher said pupils in recent years have not had an easy journey with the disruption caused by the pandemic, but they have impressed with their positive attitude and resilience.
Mr Grieves said: “They have embraced the support from their teachers who have gone above and beyond, and today we have seen some remarkable achievements.
“Against a national picture of narrowing curriculum options, Chapel High School provides students with the opportunity to pursue a wide range of option subjects.
“Students are, once again, leaving with strong outcomes across three modern foreign languages, and a wide range of creative subjects, alongside their achievement in core academic subjects.”
He said the school has a reputation as a highly inclusive school, and he said he knows success means different things for each of our students.
“It’s not always about GCSE grades. We’re very proud of the brilliant cohort of students who left our learning support department this year having developed independent living and employability skills, and I’m especially proud of some young people who’ve faced significant mental and physical health challenges and have still left school with some great qualifications.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.