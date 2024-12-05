Small High Peak village school is ‘full of heart’ says Ofsted

A primary school in Buxton has been rated as good in all areas by Ofsted and praised teachers for providing work that ‘captures pupils’ interests’.

Peak Dale Primary on School Road has been found to be good in the quality of education it provides, as well as behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and the early years provision.

Shaheen Hussain, lead inspector, said: “The school has undergone a period of rapid change.

“It now has a well-considered curriculum that is ordered in a logical way.

Peak Dale Primary School is ‘full of heart’ says Ofsted.

“Subjects link together in a cohesive manner. Pupils learn and build their knowledge gradually so that they are ready for the next stage of their learning.

“The school supports staff to develop their expertise so that they can deliver the whole curriculum consistently well.”

It was noted in the report the early reading programme is taught well and the school provides parents with useful information to help their children read at home.

Ms Hussain said: “Those who need additional help have a specific programme that is matched to their needs.

“As a result, most pupils learn to read with accuracy and fluency.

“The spelling and writing curriculum are closely aligned with what pupils can read.

“Pupils often apply their reading knowledge to their writing as a result.”

The interests of all pupils are at the centre of the school’s decisions.

“This is evident in the school’s work to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities,” said Ms Hussain.

“The needs of these pupils are identified quickly. When necessary, advice from external organisations is used to understand and reduce the barriers to learning that pupils with SEND may face.”

Looking at how the school can improve Ms Hussain said: “The school must ensure that the curriculum is carefully and precisely adapted to meet the needs of pupils with SEND.”

Executive headteacher James Handley said: “We take great pride in the strengths displayed by our school, and we are equally committed to addressing the areas for improvement noted in the report. Our focus remains on providing the very best educational experience for all our pupils.”

Natalie Doughty, Head of School added: “We are committed to ensuring curriculum implementation is consistent across all year groups to enhance the depth of knowledge our pupils acquire.”