Shortlist revealed for Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We received many applications from a variety of organisations, all united by a desire to showcase their passion for apprenticeships. This event captures a broad spectrum of activity across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, recognising and celebrating the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them.
The University of Derby is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards. Claire Morley, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at the University of Derby, said, "This collaboration underscores our steadfast commitment to championing the transformative power of apprenticeships and recognising the remarkable accomplishments of both learners and employers within our region. At the University of Derby, we believe in the potential of every individual to excel and thrive, and these awards provide a platform to showcase their outstanding achievements."
This event will highlight not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support they receive from their employers, mentors, and training providers.
Our expert panel of judges had the challenging task of reviewing the entries to determine this year’s winners and shortlisted finalists. The judges prioritised quality over quantity, which was evident in the high standard of entries we received. We extend special thanks to our panel of judges: Jean Mountain, Co-founder of Enterprising Women; Charlotte Nicholls, Chair; Charlie Gresswell, Co-Chair of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network East Midlands; and Sonja Smith, Senior Economic Development Officer at Nottinghamshire County Council.
We also express our gratitude to our partners: Nottingham Trent University, AIM Qualifications Group, East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and our charity partner, Base 51. We look forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night, to be held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham, on Thursday, October 3rd. Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink and networking opportunity, followed by a three-course meal and, of course, the awards ceremony.
During the event, we will also be organising a raffle to raise valuable funds for our charity partner, Base 51. They have been supporting 11- to 25-year-olds in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for over 30 years, providing a safe place for young people. They focus on early intervention, offering counselling, specialist trauma support, an LGBTQIA+ group, and more. We welcome raffle prize donations.
Meet our 2024 Finalists: Along with the panel of judges we have been overwhelmed with the quality of the entries and we're pleased to announce our finalists. Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we are looking forward to the awards ceremony where we can celebrate your success and reveal our winners.
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
- Milly Cooper, Flourish Accounting
- Naomi Kinlock, University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
- Oliver Curl, The Barrel Inn Bretton
- Waru Modi, University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
- Aoife Kennedy, BWB Consulting
- Jacob Allen-Mee, JACE Training
- Oliver Healey, Rolls Royce
- Ryan Horsley, Crawford & Co Surveyors
- Shannon Walker, Crawford & Co Surveyors
Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University
- Aaron Woodward, Bradbury and Sons Ltd
- Harriet Sowter, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
- Leanne Battison, BWB Consulting
- Nicole Webster, BWB Consulting
- Nik Parojcic, Experian
- Renee Beesley, Derby Homes Ltd
Degree Apprentice of the Year
- Adam Allton, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
- Eddy Palethorpe, Crawford & Co Surveyors
- Iqra Jaffray, Broxtowe Borough Council
- Stella Clarke, Experian
- Will Haywood, Rolls-Royce
Construction Apprentice of the Year
- Eddy Palethorpe, Crawford & Co Surveyors
- Luke Walsh, Stepnell Ltd
- William Mart, Stepnell Ltd
Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
- Conor Dudley The Romo Group
- Jessica Buxton Balfour Beatty
- Mohammed Khan Rolls Royce Derby
- Nicholas Krywiuk The Romo Group
- Stuart Rendall Continental Engineering Services
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Derby
- Adam Allton, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
- Harriet Sowter, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
- Kelly Hemmings, NHS Rotherham
- Renee Beesley, Derby Homes Ltd
- Sally Stewart, Specsavers Hucknall
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
- Eddy Palethorpe, Crawford & Co Surveyors
- Jacob Whitty, Crawford & Co Surveyors
- Michelle Stannard, BWB Consulting
- Nik Parojcic, Experian
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Aim Qualifications Group
- Amy Armsden, MHA
- Joshua Georgiou, E.ON UK
- Luca Smith, Experian
- Princess Balogun, Experian
Mentor of the Year
- Fred & Paul [Joint Nomination], Experian
- Geri Perkins, Experian
- Michelle Hoole, Derbyshire community health service
- Robert Ramsay, Gosling-Kennedy Labcorp
- Steve Bullimore, E.ON
- Steven Whitaker, Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA)
- Tracey Adams, BWB Consulting
Diversity & Inclusion Award, sponsored by Auto Windscreens
- Experian
- Labcorp
- SME Employer of the Year
- Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel
- Crawford & Co Surveyors
- Mount Cook Adventure Centre
Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
- Auto Windscreens
- BWB Consulting
- E.ON
- Experian
- Pektron
- University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
- Degree Apprenticeships, University of Nottingham
- Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, University of Derby
For more information and to book your tickets to attend visit www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.