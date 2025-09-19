Here’s a round up of the main secondary schools in the Buxton Advertiser patch with information about each upcoming open evening.
The deadline to apply for secondary school places is 11.59pm on Monday, 31 October.
1. Chapel-en-le-Frith High School
Our Open Days this year are on Tuesday and Wednesday October, 7 and 8 with tours of the school at 9.30am and 1.30pm. Our Open Evening is on Tuesday October 7, from 5.30pm until 8.00pm. These events are for pupils in Year 5 and Year 6 and their parents. There is no need to book, you can just turn up. We are looking forward to meeting you. Photo: jason chadwick
2. St Thomas More High School
We are looking forward to welcoming Year 5/6 pupils and their families to our Open Evening on Thursday, October, 9 from 6-8pm There is no better time to join us as this academic year we have been graded GOOD by Ofsted and GOOD in all nine areas of our Catholic Schools Inspection. Come along and find out how you can become part of our wonderful school community Photo: submit
3. Lady Manners School
We are proud of our curriculum and carefully consider the needs of our students, and our local rural community when developing the range of subjects that we offer. The open evening for Lady Manners School will be on Thursday October 2, 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Photo: submit
4. New Mills School
Our open evening is Thursday October, 2 5pm-8pm. The school is rated good by Ofsted in all areas. Come and see how our wide and ambitious curriculum provides challenges for all, equipping students with knowledge, skills and a desire to succeed. Activities are scheduled throughout the evening with speeches from the headteacher Heather Watts and students at 5.30pm and 6.30pm. We look forward to welcoming you. Photo: submit