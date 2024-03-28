Pupils create 'incredible memories' on Iceland trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visiting waterfalls, a glacier and a volcanic beach were the highlights of a trip to Iceland for pupils from St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Children in Years 8, 9, 10 and 11 from the school, in Buxton, spent four nights in Iceland as part of a joint Science and Geography trip.

They visited waterfalls, the Solheimajokull Glacier, Reynisfjara Black volcanic beach and the small town of Vik.

They enjoyed a Wonders of Reykjanes Peninsular Day, with a tour guide, which included a visit to a Geothermal Park and a stop at the quake 2008 exhibition and a sightseeing tour of Reykjavik

Students and staff stayed in a hotel in Hveragerdi, a small village often called the hot springs capital of the world.

Student Leo Smith said: “My favourite part of the trip was going to the secret lagoon which is a geothermal pool. It was lovely and it was nice and warm. It felt quite hot after we’d been in there for a bit but I felt refreshed once we came out of it. We couldn’t see the Northern Lights but we did do some stargazing. I think seeing the lights depends on whether there is a solar storm.

“Iceland is a really beautiful place and the landscape is impressive. It’s interesting because the terrain is so different, it goes from being mountainous and quite alpine to completely flat.

“You can learn so much more about the physical environment when you visit places like that. It’s totally different to learning about it in a classroom.”

Student Molly Townsend said: “I enjoyed swimming in the lagoon and visiting the black sand beach because it was different to any beach I have seen in England. The waves were huge. We also saw geysers and I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Student Francesca Stobbs said: “My favourite part of the trip was the secret lagoon and the waterfalls. They were really pretty. We had to climb up about 500 steps to get to the top and go back down but it was worth it.”

Lesley Musgrove, Science Technician and Trips and Visits Co-ordinator at the school, said: “This was my fourth visit to Iceland with school and it never disappoints. The students were fantastic, the staff amazing. There is a glacier that we visit each year which is retreating. The first time I went it ended beside the car park. Now 8 years later it is a 15-minute walk away, and it makes you realise just how fragile our earth is.”

