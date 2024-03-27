Pupils and staff at Fairfield Infant and Nursery School came together to celebrate Neurodiversity Celebration Week. Sarah Humpleby, acting assistant headteacher and SENCo designated safeguarding lead, said: “It has been a brilliant week for the children to learn about how people experience the world differently, and how we can make everyone feel welcome and supported in our community.”

A spokesperson for Neurodiversity Celebration Week said: “When it comes to inclusion, neurodiversity refers to a world where neurological differences are recognised and respected as all other human variations.“Depending on how our brains are wired we think, move, process information and communicate in different ways.“Many people in our community use neurodiversity as an umbrella term used to describe alternative thinking styles such as Dyslexia, DCD (Dyspraxia), Dyscalculia, Autism and ADHD. But regardless of labels, neurodiversity is about recognising those who think differently. And no matter whether you are a school, university or organisation you can benefit from different thinkers.”Approximately 15-20 per cent of the population has a neurological difference. The charity is trying to change people’s outlooks so instead of labelling people with deficits or disorders the term neurodiversity takes a balanced view of an individual’s unique strengths and challenges.