Pupils are rightly proud of their small school in Buxton, say Ofsted

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 22:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Buxton primary school has improved its curriculum says Oftsed and maintained its good grading.

Hartington Primary School was inspected in June the report from the education watchdog has just been published.

Inspector Chris Davies said: “Pupils are rightly proud of their small school.

“They are known, cared for and nurtured as individuals.

Pupils are rightly proud of their small school in Buxton, say Ofsted which rated Hartington Primary as good.Pupils are rightly proud of their small school in Buxton, say Ofsted which rated Hartington Primary as good.
Pupils are rightly proud of their small school in Buxton, say Ofsted which rated Hartington Primary as good.

“They are welcoming and polite.

“They are happy and safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pupils develop a mature understanding of diversity, equality and respect.”

Since the previous inspection the school has reviewed its curriculum to reflect the breadth and ambition of the national curriculum.

Mr Davies said: “The mathematics curriculum continues to be well thought through.

“Pupils revisit previous learning to consolidate and deepen their understanding of key mathematical concepts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school has carefully balanced improving the early years curriculum and subject curriculums with staff workload in this small school.

The report states leaders have prioritised improving some subject curriculums.

Mr Davies explained: The history, computing and music subject curriculums identify the key knowledge that pupils will learn and when, thus enabling pupils to build learning step-by-step.

“Leaders have deliberately and successfully reorganised the delivery of science in Years 1 to 6 to match pupils’ learning in the different years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, some subject curriculums, such as art and geography, are not as ambitious as others.”

It was noted in the report The school meets the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) very well.

Leaders ‘work well to identify pupils’ needs’ and staff ‘adapt teaching effectively’.

Looking at the school’s english provision Mr Davies said: “The school develops pupils’ love of reading well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pupils are captivated when listening to stories during daily story time sessions. Staff are trained to deliver phonics consistently well. Books are carefully matched to sounds that pupils are learning.

“Pupils learn to read confidently and fluently.”

Looking at how the school can improve Mr Davies said: “The governing body does not fulfil its responsibilities as well as it should.

“The governing body does not provide the strategic oversight and the accountability required to oversee the school’s provision.

“As a result, the governing body does not fully appreciate the school’s strategic development and improvement journey.

“It does not effectively support and hold the school to account.

“The school must ensure that the governing body fulfils all of its responsibilities effectively.”

Related topics:Chris DaviesBuxtonOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice