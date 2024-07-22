Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buxton primary school has improved its curriculum says Oftsed and maintained its good grading.

Hartington Primary School was inspected in June the report from the education watchdog has just been published.

Inspector Chris Davies said: “Pupils are rightly proud of their small school.

“They are known, cared for and nurtured as individuals.

“They are welcoming and polite.

“They are happy and safe.

“Pupils develop a mature understanding of diversity, equality and respect.”

Since the previous inspection the school has reviewed its curriculum to reflect the breadth and ambition of the national curriculum.

Mr Davies said: “The mathematics curriculum continues to be well thought through.

“Pupils revisit previous learning to consolidate and deepen their understanding of key mathematical concepts.”

The school has carefully balanced improving the early years curriculum and subject curriculums with staff workload in this small school.

The report states leaders have prioritised improving some subject curriculums.

Mr Davies explained: The history, computing and music subject curriculums identify the key knowledge that pupils will learn and when, thus enabling pupils to build learning step-by-step.

“Leaders have deliberately and successfully reorganised the delivery of science in Years 1 to 6 to match pupils’ learning in the different years.

“However, some subject curriculums, such as art and geography, are not as ambitious as others.”

It was noted in the report The school meets the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) very well.

Leaders ‘work well to identify pupils’ needs’ and staff ‘adapt teaching effectively’.

Looking at the school’s english provision Mr Davies said: “The school develops pupils’ love of reading well.

“Pupils are captivated when listening to stories during daily story time sessions. Staff are trained to deliver phonics consistently well. Books are carefully matched to sounds that pupils are learning.

“Pupils learn to read confidently and fluently.”

Looking at how the school can improve Mr Davies said: “The governing body does not fulfil its responsibilities as well as it should.

“The governing body does not provide the strategic oversight and the accountability required to oversee the school’s provision.

“As a result, the governing body does not fully appreciate the school’s strategic development and improvement journey.

“It does not effectively support and hold the school to account.

“The school must ensure that the governing body fulfils all of its responsibilities effectively.”