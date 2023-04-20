Hartington Primary on The Dale was visited by the education watchdog and the report has now been published.

Heidi Malliff, lead inspector, said: “Pupils love coming to this school. Pupils, parents and carers, and staff describe it as a friendly and caring school. The pupils are a credit to the school.

“Adults have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils respond well to these. They are focused on their learning and classrooms are calm.”

Ofsted said Hartington Primary had maintained its good standards.

The report states pupils are taught the full range of subjects within the national curriculum. However, leaders have not made sure that pupils’ learning is ‘carefully planned across every subject’.

Ms Malliff said: “When pupils’ learning does not build on what they already know, pupils struggle to remember what they have been taught.

It was noted in the report ‘leaders are developing the reading culture in school’ and ‘high-quality reading books are well matched to their ability’.

Ms Malliff said: “Leaders introduced a new phonics scheme last year. All staff have had training to deliver this scheme. However, staff expectations of what pupils are capable of are not consistently high.

“Pupils achieve well in mathematics. Teachers know exactly what they want pupils to learn and in what order. They build on pupils’ knowledge to plan new learning. They ensure that any gaps in pupils’ knowledge of mathematics are addressed.”

The arrangements for safeguarding are ‘effective’ and the report notes pupils say they feel safe in school and parents agree.

Going forward the report has a few areas the school should look at to improve.

Ms Malliff said: “Pupils are tolerant of others’ views and opinions. However, their understanding of the protected characteristics is not secure.

“Pupils cannot easily recall information about different faiths, cultures or lifestyles.

“Leaders should ensure that these experiences are part of the school’s curriculum and the personal development offer.”

