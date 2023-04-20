News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Pupils are a ‘credit’ to this Buxton school - rated good by Ofsted

A High Peak school which has been recently inspected by Ofsted has maintained its good rating.

By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

Hartington Primary on The Dale was visited by the education watchdog and the report has now been published.

Heidi Malliff, lead inspector, said: “Pupils love coming to this school. Pupils, parents and carers, and staff describe it as a friendly and caring school. The pupils are a credit to the school.

“Adults have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils respond well to these. They are focused on their learning and classrooms are calm.”

Ofsted said Hartington Primary had maintained its good standards.Ofsted said Hartington Primary had maintained its good standards.
Ofsted said Hartington Primary had maintained its good standards.
Most Popular

The report states pupils are taught the full range of subjects within the national curriculum. However, leaders have not made sure that pupils’ learning is ‘carefully planned across every subject’.

Ms Malliff said: “When pupils’ learning does not build on what they already know, pupils struggle to remember what they have been taught.

It was noted in the report ‘leaders are developing the reading culture in school’ and ‘high-quality reading books are well matched to their ability’.

Ms Malliff said: “Leaders introduced a new phonics scheme last year. All staff have had training to deliver this scheme. However, staff expectations of what pupils are capable of are not consistently high.

“Pupils achieve well in mathematics. Teachers know exactly what they want pupils to learn and in what order. They build on pupils’ knowledge to plan new learning. They ensure that any gaps in pupils’ knowledge of mathematics are addressed.”

The arrangements for safeguarding are ‘effective’ and the report notes pupils say they feel safe in school and parents agree.

Going forward the report has a few areas the school should look at to improve.

Ms Malliff said: “Pupils are tolerant of others’ views and opinions. However, their understanding of the protected characteristics is not secure.

“Pupils cannot easily recall information about different faiths, cultures or lifestyles.

“Leaders should ensure that these experiences are part of the school’s curriculum and the personal development offer.”

It was also noted that the school governors have not ensured parents have been consulted about the school’s policy for relationships and sex education and health education. The policy is not available on the school’s website and the school was advised to change this.

Related topics:BuxtonOfsted