Primary school in Longor celebrates 150th anniversary

St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School enjoyed a series of events to celebrate 150 years of Longnor School.

Children arriving to school dressed as Victorians, lessons followed the Victorian curriculum with assembly, reading, writing and arithmetic and then after a traditional lunch the students had a Victorian art class on butterflies from author and illustrator Pippa Pixley.

Headteacher Anne Collins said: “It is such an achievement for the school to reach its 150th year of teaching the children in Longnor and everyone enjoyed the celebrations.”

Longnor Primary School 150th anniversary, KS2 teacher Georgina Sedgwick with Zak Pixley, Holly Garlick, Ben Riley, Henry Jackson and teaching assistant Olivia Mellor who also went to the school

In preparation for the anniversary, which the school did at the beginning of the month as they were unsure of the exact date, staff found the log books written by headteachers dating back to 1872.

Mrs Collins said: “The log books which were updated twice a week provide a real insight into the social and educational history over the years.”When the school opened the children didn’t know much about Europe but with the outbreak of World War One children were learning about the countries.

“The log books go all the way up to 1990 and show how over time skills like needlecraft and gardening were replaced with other subjects but reading, writing and maths has always been on the curriculum just how it is taught has changed.”

The school hall was turned into an exhibition of school life over the last 150 years. There were extracts from the archives as well as many photographs.

Longnor Primary School

Large numbers of past pupils and staff attended the exhibition and were able to reminisce about their time at school.

In the evening the school had “Proms in the Playing Field.”

Mrs Collins said: “Basin Street Jazz and Blues Band played some amazing music all evening and friends and families enjoyed food and drinks in the sunshine.”

There were a number of stalls including cakes, produce, hog roast, tombola and games for the children. Mrs Collins said: “It has been so wonderful to see the whole community, young and old enjoy celebrating our very special school.

“Special thanks go to Sue Storer for her wonderful display in the hall and Stacey Robinson who organised the music night for the community.”