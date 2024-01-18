Plans submitted by a Buxton school for a new roof - as the old one is collecting water

A Buxton school has submitted plans for a new roof which would have ‘positive influence’ on children and staff as the old one is collecting water.

Plans submitted by Buxton Infant School for a new roof as the old one is collecting water.

Buxton Infant School has a flat roof which is causing problems as it collecting water.

The school has submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council to replace the roof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement submitted with the proposal it said: “The existing flat roofs currently have water ponding, adding to the weight on the roof structure.

“These issues are most likely due to insufficient falls and defective and or obstructed outlets that are in a need of replacement to rectify the issues occurring.”

It is proposed to strip off the existing finish and replace it with a new insulated flat roof finish. The plan consists of re-covering the flat roof in two areas of the building and renewing window units and sill heights to accommodate cut to falls insulation, provide new fascia boards to suit cut to falls insulation.

The flat roofs being re-covered are located to the rear of the school building.

Advertisement

The new covering would consist of a cold applied roofing system on cut to falls insulation. The combined roof alteration covers approximately 147m2 .

Advertisement

The proposal would also include the installation of new fascia boards, roof lights and roof vents and the removal and rebedding of coping stones.

The school say the proposed work will extend the life of the building in the conservation area by taking off any unnecessary weight of the roof structure due to ponding, improve the drainage on the roofs and improve the energy efficiency within the area due to the new insulation.

The school added: “It will also reduce maintenance costs which can then be put towards education or enhances another defective area of the school building.

Advertisement

“We hope the information provided is detailed enough for the relevant planning officer to make a justified decision, and that they recognise the importance of this proposal for the school, taking into consideration the positive influence it will have on both children and staff.”