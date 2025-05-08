Permanent exclusions rise sharply in Derbyshire schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of pupils permanently excluded from schools in Derbyshire has risen sharply in a year, new figures show.

A teachers' union warned the rate of suspensions and exclusions was "still worryingly high" and risks damaging young people's future prospects.

Data from the Department for Education shows there were 71 exclusions in Derbyshire in the spring term of 2023-24, an 26% increase on the 56 a year earlier.

Across England, there were 3,107 permanent exclusions in spring 2024, compared to 3,039 in spring 2023 – a rise of 2%. The rise comes amid warnings of challenging behaviour in classrooms following the pandemic.

Steve Haines, director of public affairs at the charity Impetus, called the figures "a stark warning".

He said: "Our schools are not set up to support the needs of all students. Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in particular are four times more likely to be suspended and five times more likely to be excluded than their better-off peers – with knock-on effects that can impact the rest of their lives.

"Children cannot learn if they are not in school and engaged, so it’s no surprise that young people who are suspended even once are unlikely to pass their GCSE English and maths, and they’re twice as likely to be neither earning nor learning at 24."

Nationally, the number of suspensions increased from 263,904 to 295,559 over the same period. In Derbyshire there were 4,560 temporary school suspensions, an increase on last year, when there were 3,685.

The most common reason for suspensions and permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, the DfE said.

Nationally, the number of suspensions and permanent exclusions fell from autumn 2023, when there were 346,279 and 4,168 respectively.

Permanent exclusions are "generally higher" in the autumn term each year compared to the following spring term, the DfE said.

Stephen Morgan, minister for early education, said: "Suspensions and permanent exclusions continue to creep up, costing all children and young people – and those with Send in particular – precious time at school and hampering their life chances.

"That is why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are turning the tide on the underlying causes of poor behaviour by providing access to a specialist mental health professional in every school and ensuring earlier intervention for pupils with Send."

He added the roll out of free breakfast clubs in schools would improve children’s "attendance, attainment and behaviour".