Peak District out-of-school club not meeting Ofsted requirements could be shut down as welfare notice issued

A Derbyshire club has been served with a welfare requirements notice, meaning it could be forced to shut down if it does not apply changes within the time frame.

Ofsted received information that the Peak Time Kids' Club at St Michael’s School on School Lane, Hathersage, was not meeting some of the watchdog’s requirements.

This month inspectors carried out a regulatory visit, which confirmed the reports. They served the out-of-school club with a welfare requirements notice. This is a document that requires the provider to take actions listed in the notice within given timescales. Failure to complete the requirements means that the premises will be shut down by Ofsted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inspection comes after other worrying findings, published in a previous Ofsted report on March 7, 2023.

On July 4 Ofsted received information that the Peak Time Kids' Club at St Michaels School at School Lane, Hathersage, was not meeting some of the watchdog’s requirements. On August 3, inspectors carried out a regulatory visit, which confirmed the reports. They served the out-of-school club with a welfare requirements notice.

In the report inspectors said the out-of-school club is situated on a school site, however, leaders have ‘not taken action to assess and maintain the security of the premises’ once the school has closed. For example, the gates to the site and doors to the premises are left unlocked. This means that there are ‘no preventative measures to stop unauthorised or unsuitable persons from entering the building’ potentially putting ‘children and staff’ at risk.

Inspectors found that leaders and staff have not put sufficient measures in place to prevent children from leaving the premises unsupervised. For example, during outdoor play, staff play hide and seek with children in the dark. Staff and children use high-visibility jackets and torches so they can identify where people are. However, staff have not considered the potential risks of playing this game in an area that is not secure.

At times, staff work alone with children. The manager identifies some steps to follow in the event of an incident. However, risk assessments are not robust enough to protect the individual needs of children or staff in the case of a medical emergency.

Advertisement

Leaders have not provided Ofsted with the ‘necessary information to check the suitability of some committee members’. ‘The suitability of these committee members cannot be assured’ potentially ‘increasing the risks to children’.

Advertisement

In a complaint published by Ofsted on August 7, officers made a list of requirements that the club needs to complete by August 18 to keep operating. The document states that providers have to take steps to ensure the security of the premises and minimise the risk of unauthorised persons entering the club or children leaving unaccompanied.

The club also needs to ensure that risk assessments identify all potential risks and action is taken to reduce risks to children, with particular regard to preventing children from accessing hazardous substances and cleaning materials.

The providers also must ensure all staff have a good knowledge and understanding of the 'Prevent' duty guidance 2015, county lines and female genital mutilation. The club also needs to keep a written record of emergency contact details for every child on the roll.

In a complaint notice published on Monday, August 7, investigators said: “Ofsted officers will monitor the provider's response to ensure the actions are successfully completed.”