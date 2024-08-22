Outstanding GCSE results at New Mills School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff are celebrating New Mills School's most successful set of results. The resilience and hard work of our students and staff at New Mills School has paid off with an outstanding performance at GCSE this year.

49% of students have achieved a grade 5 or above in both English and maths. 75% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English Language and 69% achieved this standard in maths. Over a quarter of students achieved a grade 7 or above in English literature (26%) and a fifth of students achieve this standard in maths (20%). New Mills is a truly comprehensive school, serving all the young people in our community and we are proud to celebrate the progress of all our students’ well-deserved achievements today regardless of starting point, personal challenges, or additional needs. The performance of all students has improved across the full range of subjects with the average grade increasing to almost grade 5 (4.95).

Attainment was particularly strong in science, both in combined science, and separate sciences (biology, chemistry and physics). Additionally, performance was strong in computer science, German, Spanish, catering, construction and engineering. In art, 93% of students achieving a grade 4 or above and 45% achieving a grade 7 or higher. “New Mills prides itself on its broad and balanced curriculum and we are delighted to see our students performing so well,” said Mrs Heather Watts, headteacher of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Watts added “This has been an extremely busy and productive year at New Mills School. Our teachers and support staff, supported by parental commitment and student engagement has delivered very impressive outcomes for the young people who attend. This is our most successful cohort of students to date at New Mills School and we could not be prouder of their achievements and the well-rounded young people they have become. There have been tears of joy (and screams of excitement!) from students, parents, and staff members. Our young people will unlock new doors with these results, and they can confidently move on to their next steps in education, training, or employment.”

New Mills School is a rapidly improving school and their Open Evening is on Thursday, October 3rd, 5pm - 8pm.