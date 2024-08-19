"Our learners are absolutely fantastic!" Buxton & Leek College celebrates Level 3 results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton & Leek College is celebrating the fantastic results of its BTEC Level 3 and T-level students with a 100% pass rate in most of its courses. Students queued up at Buxton and Leek campuses to receive their results, with a record number of them achieving Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) grades.

57% of students studying the BTEC National Diploma in Creative Media received the highest grade attainable of a Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*), with 50% of students studying T-Level engineering achieving an A or B grade after sitting a gruelling 27-hour test.

Media Students Leland Crofts and Pierce Bramwell are both off to Uni to study Sports Journalism. Leland is off to University Academy 92 and Pierce will be continuing his journey with the University of Derby.

First year level 3 health and social care student Ruby Lowndes now feels confident to apply to University with the help and support of her tutors at our Leek Campus. Picking up distinctions and merit, Ruby said: "School was a challenge but thanks to the support and guidance from BLC I know feel confident to apply for University",

BLC Students celebrate at the Devonshire Dome.

It was smiles all round from student Millie Mellor Fallon who praised her tutors for their support on her journey. Not only did she celebrate a merit in her T-level health and social care but she was rushing off to a holiday in Great Yarmouth before starting a full-time position at Green Lane nursery in Buxton.

Harry Turner received a Distinction* in his NCFE Level 3 extended diploma in Sport and Physical Activity (Sports Coaching) but it's the race track rather than the football field which receives Harry's attention. Ranked 6 in Britain, in one of motorcycling's toughest sports, Harry is competing in the trial 2 world championships which this year includes rounds in Japan, Andorra, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Spain as well as taking part in the British championships at venues around the UK. Harry aims to be the best rider in the world but said education has been very important for his future and some of the modules have helped with his riding: "I really enjoyed my course and have found some of the topics we've covered have helped me in my riding, such as Health and Lifestyle and Sports Psychology".

Level 3 qualifications aren't just for 16-18 year olds and picking up their results with in supporting teaching and learning were Stephanie, Alison and Courtney from All Saints school in Leek - all passing with flying colours.

Jack Davies and Matty York had work placements at Churnet Valley Garden Centre and Lymewood Furniture as part of their T-Level Carpentry and Joinery course - again they passed with flying colours.

Harry Turner said elements of the course would help him become number 1

Principal Heather Marks said: “Congratulations to all our Level 3 students who have received their results today, we are proud of all that they’ve achieved during their time at BLC.

“Celebrating this year's fantastic success in many areas demonstrates our students’ continuing hard work and their determination to build the best version of themselves.

“We have seen some incredible individual achievements today from many students who have shown real grit and determination to succeed.

“I need to thank our dedicated staff who have committed so much of themselves to ensure our students are supported to achieve well and fulfill their future ambitions and wish our students all the best as they embark on their next steps either in their chosen careers or in Higher Education”.

Flying colours in Carpentry and Joinery for Jack and Matty.

The outstanding results showcase the dedication of learners at Buxton & Leek College who have taken advantage of practical experiences and opportunities to become an employable and skilled practitioner in their field.

Highlights from this year’s results include:

100% pass rate in Art & Design, Business, Creative Media, Health & Social Care, Education & Childcare, and Diploma for Entry to the Uniformed Services.

The first cohort to receive their T-level qualification in Education and Childcare also attained 100% pass rate.

Stephanie, Alison and Courtney will be putting their new skills into practice at All Saints, Leek.

Highest accolades came from our Sports Coaching Diplomas testament to the college's commitment to sports excellence.

Level 3 qualifications are vocational and work-related, practical based programmes that open doors for employment, University or apprenticeships.

The college has a wide range of routes available for GCSE students awaiting their results, as well as a number of university level courses.

For further information on studying a vocational course at Buxton & Leek College, and to apply for a September start, go to www.blc.ac.uk