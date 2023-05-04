Headteacher Karen McCurdy is proud of her team and students at Hague Bar Primary. Pic Jason Chadwick

Hague Bar Primary School was visited by the education watchdog and the report has now been published.

Liz Moore, lead inspector, said: “There have been many recent changes in leadership and staffing. Leaders have worked hard to develop a strong team.

“Leaders have planned an ambitious curriculum based on the national curriculum.”It was noted maths is taught well and staff check pupils’ learning ‘regularly’.

“They provide frequent opportunities for pupils to recap what they know. This helps pupils to secure their mathematical knowledge and understanding. Pupils enjoy mathematics,” says Ms Moore.

She said: “Leaders ensure that teaching pupils to read with accuracy and fluency is a priority. Pupils follow a structured phonics programme from the early years onwards.”

The report stated leaders ensure pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities follow the full curriculum and staff ‘regularly assess how well pupils with SEND are doing and provide support when it is appropriate’.

Ms Moore said: “Pupils undertake a variety of off-site visits. For example, they perform at a local art centre and visit an opera house to watch a pantomime.

“They contribute to local and global causes. Pupils learn how to stay safe, both mentally and physically.”

Looking at what the school can do to improve the report notes ‘leaders should ensure the implementation and impact of the curriculum on pupils’ ability to know and remember more over time is checked effectively’.

Headteacher Karen McCurdy, who only took on the role in September, said: “Being a new head you want to be doing the best you can and this Ofsted visit and keeping the good rating means we clearly are doing something right.

“Now going forward we can use the building blocks laid out in the report to further provide the best care and teaching we can to our pupils.