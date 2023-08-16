A primary school in the High Peak maintained its good standards following an inspection from Ofsted.

The education watchdog visited Chinley Primary School in June and the report has now been published.

Aoife Galletly, lead inspector, said: “Everyone is welcome at Chinley Primary. Pupils are happy and feel safe.

“They know that the adults care about them. Pupils look out for each other too.”

Chinley Primary has been inspected by Ofsted and rated as 'good'

It was noted an academic curriculum has been enriched with a broad and varied set of experiences outside the classroom and curriculum thinking in mathematics and English is ‘particularly strong’.

The report stated from Nursery to Year 6, reading is a priority and children in Reception learn phonics from the start.

The inspector said they read from books which are well matched to the sounds they know and pupils who need help to keep up or catch up with their peers get the support they need.

Mrs Galletly said: “The provision for pupils’ personal development is a strength of the school. Character education forms the basis of this programme.

“Pupils learn the value of respect, diversity and good citizenship.

“This is reflected in how pupils treat each other with kindness and good humour.”

Looking at how the school can improve Mrs Galletly said: “Some aspects of the curriculum are at earlier stages of development than others.

“Where this is the case, the impact of the curriculum is not as consistent as it is in the stronger, well-developed areas of the curriculum.

“Leaders must ensure that they continue with their plans to fully develop the curriculum, precisely identifying the knowledge pupils should learn, so that teachers know exactly what to teach and assess at each stage of the curriculum.”

The report noted that the safeguarding issues at the school are effective and leaders ensure that staff receive effective training.

Staff are ‘‘vigilant’ and report any concerns about a pupil’s welfare. Leaders also take prompt The inspector added: “Staff feel listened to and are proud and happy to work in this school.

“It is a community where staff and leaders support each other and work hard together on a shared mission.