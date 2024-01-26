A school in Buxton has maintained its good Ofsted rating and inspectors say staff are ‘nurturing and caring’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollinsclough Church of England Academy has been inspected by the educational watchdog.

Inspector Barry Yeardsley said: “Everyone is welcome at Hollinsclough, it is a happy place to be.“Many things make this school unique, which is why many families travel long distances to attend. The staff are nurturing and caring.”The report noted the school has developed a curriculum that ‘builds in a logical order’.

“This curriculum also takes in to account the mixed-age classes that pupils are in,” said Mr Yeardsley.“Over the last year, the school, with the support of the multi-academy trust, has introduced new curriculums in some subjects. Teachers have recently begun to deliver the subjects in this new way.“Subject leaders have not yet been able to carry out work to ensure that the essential knowledge pupils are expected to learn is being delivered effectively by staff and learned by the pupils.”

Staff and students celebrating being graded as good by Ofsted. Photo submitted

The report notes, leaders promote reading well and pupils ‘relish opportunities to read, including when a mobile library visits the school every fortnight’.

Pupils in Reception and Year 1 learn to read Ofsted says and older pupils who find reading more difficult are supported well to catch up if needed.

Looking at what the school can do to improve Mr Yeardsley said: “The school should ensure that all subjects are monitored effectively so as to bring about further improvement.

“Staff at Hollinsclough should identify all the important knowledge that children need to learn across the early years.“The school needs to ensure that its behaviour management systems are applied effectively and consistently, with all staff having the necessary skills to manage pupils’ behaviour well in lessons.”

