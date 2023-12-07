A school in the High Peak has kept its good rating from Ofsted and the hard work of staff who ‘want the very best for pupils’ has been acknowledged.

Head Jacquie Barber with the school council celebrating a good Ofsted report

Chapel-en-le-Frith CofE VC Primary School was inspected by the education watchdog earlier in the school year and the report has been published.

Jonathan Keay, lead inspector, said: “This is a happy and vibrant school where pupils feel safe. Staff are united and positive. Leaders have integrity and want the very best for pupils.

“The school has a number of bases and specially trained staff to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The school community is rightly proud of this provision.”

It was noted the school has established an ambitious curriculum and pupils readily recall knowledge from a range of subjects and love to learn.

However, there is scope for the school to further develop both the overall curriculum offer and the quality of teaching, said Mr Keay.

Praising the SEND provision the inspector said: “The curriculum is specially adapted for pupils with SEND.

“Pupils with SEND spend time in class and also receive additional support in a number of bases across the school.

“These bases include light rooms and soft play that develop pupils’ communication and physical needs effectively.”

The school has a well-established approach to teaching early reading. The teaching of phonics is ‘effective and secures rapid progress’ says the report.

The behaviour at the school is good with the inspector saying pupils behave well.

He said: “Staff have strong relationships with pupils.

"These relationships form an excellent foundation for school life. Routines and structures are simple and effective.

"Pupils are taught what is expected of them.”

Looking at how the school can improve Mr Keay said: “The most important knowledge that pupils need to learn is not well defined in some subject areas.

“There is variability in the implementation of the curriculum. The quality of teachers’ questioning, and the way subject matter is presented can vary in effectiveness across different year groups. This hampers the progress that pupils make.”

Headteacher Jacqui Barber added: “I’m really proud of the children, the staff and whole school community.