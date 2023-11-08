New Mills pupils enjoy 'best day ever'

Learning was brought to life for pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy when they enjoyed a whole day devoted to history.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils and staff at the school in New Mills dressed up and took part in practical lessons themed around history topics that they have been studying, including the early Islamic Empire, Ancient Egypt and Space.

Pupils ate space food, learnt how to be an astronaut, tested perfume, learnt about Trade routes and took part in fun Egyptian themed activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Chapman, Headteacher, said: “Planning fun practical lessons ensures all the pupils can retrieve the key knowledge and explain it with confidence. Pupil voice clearly shows engagement and focus within the lessons. It is wonderful to note how pupils can make links between different subjects.”

Pupils at St Mary's enjoying their history lessons

The focus for Year 5 and 6 pupils was the early Islamic Empire.

Ava said: “We learnt about the Trade routes and power in the early Islamic Empire and how it compares to today’s trade routes.”

Nathan said: “I enjoyed dressing up and observing all the unique costumes. Perfume testing was my favourite.”

Advertisement

Maisie Kian said: 'I loved learning about the different oceans and trade routes from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, Silk Road from China, The Mediterranean and Africa.'

Pupils at St Mary's enjoying their history lessons

Year 3 and 4 pupils learnt about Ancient Egypt.

Advertisement

Harvey said: “I loved being mummified; it was the best day ever.”

Patrick said: “I loved our day, it was full of fun activities that helped me remember all about Egyptians.'

Meanwhile, Year 1 and 2 pupils travelled to space!

Pupils at St Mary's enjoying their history lessons

Bella said: “I loved the space food and the green screen so we could land on space just like the astronauts.”