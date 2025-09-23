New Business School building opens its doors for first open day of academic year

The doors of The Cavendish Building – the new home of Derby International Business School – are open to the public as the University of Derby hosts its first Open Day of the academic year.

Thousands of prospective students and their families are expected to attend the University’s Open Day on October 4 to experience first-hand what Derby has to offer ahead of the UCAS January application deadline.

From welcome and subject talks to campus and accommodation tours, the Open Day is the best way to learn more about the University of Derby – home to world-leading research, strong industry connections and TEF gold-standard teaching.

The event will also be the first opportunity for prospective students to step inside the brand-new Cavendish Building, which welcomed its first cohort of students in September.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director – Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, said: “We are very excited to welcome visitors to our first Open Day of the new academic year and are proud to be showcasing the new Cavendish Building as part of the event.

“The atmosphere at our Open Days is hard to find elsewhere, as visitors often tell us that the experience confirmed their decision and that they cannot wait to come back.

“Now, with our fantastic Cavendish Building to explore on the day too, we are anticipating a busy and inspiring day.”

Located in the heart of the city, opposite One Friar Gate Square, the £75m state-of-the-art Cavendish Building is designed to set a blueprint for the business school of the future.

At its recent official opening, the University announced a unique collaboration with McDonald’s and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to develop the UK’s first Institute of Carbonomics - designed to reshape how businesses reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.

Visitors to the Open Day will have the chance to tour the seven-storey building and its cutting-edge facilities, including creativity labs, a Trading Floor complete with Bloomberg and London Stock Exchange terminals, a specialist Supply Chain Lab and Extended Reality Suite, providing a learning environment that reflects the realities of the contemporary business world.

Meanwhile, at the University’s Kedleston Road site, prospective students can explore a wide range of undergraduate degrees and degree apprenticeships, which the University offers in partnership with industry, including Rolls-Royce and the NHS.

Visitors will also get the chance to step inside the University’s new cutting-edge Bioscience Superlab and Research Lab, which has just opened for students starting this academic year.

Those who already have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet the entry requirements of the University of Derby, may be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.

The University’s experts will also be available to talk to prospective students through the UCAS application process and answer any questions.

Hannah Wright added: “Whether you are just starting to explore your options or ready to apply, our Open Days are the perfect chance to experience what Derby is all about.”

Find out more about the University of Derby’s Open Days and book your place.