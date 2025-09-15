National award shortlist recognises outstanding research mentorship

World-leading aquatic research is helping to tackle urgent global challenges such as climate change, marine conservation and ecosystem health.

With more than three billion people relying on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods, this work is driving vital change in both environmental and human wellbeing across the globe.

In recognition of its impact, the research has been spotlighted in a national shortlist celebrating excellence in research mentorship and academic supervision.

Professor Michael Sweet, a globally renowned academic at the University of Derby and lead of the research, has been announced as a finalist for a prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Award in the category of Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year, recognising his exceptional commitment to mentoring the next generation of marine scientists.

Professor Michael Sweet, University of Derby

Now in their 21st year, the THE awards – often referred to as the ‘Oscars of higher education’ – attracted over 500 entries, with only 69 institutions making the shortlist.

Since joining the University in 2013 as Professor in Molecular Ecology and Head of the Aquatic Research Facility, Professor Sweet has successfully supervised nine PhD and three MPhil students, with a further 15 doctoral researchers currently under his guidance.

Many of his former students now lead major initiatives in conservation, consultancy, research and aquaria worldwide, including co-founding projects such as the Coral Spawning Lab, Ocean Guard and the Olive Ridley Project.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said: “We are incredibly proud to see Professor Sweet recognised by this award shortlist.

“He exemplifies our commitment to research-led teaching – investing personally in each student, building their confidence, opening doors to global opportunities through his network and shaping their future with exceptional dedication.

“Professor Sweet has put Derby on the map for aquatic research excellence. In recognising the value of international collaboration, we have launched scholarships to support innovative marine biology projects and created international postgraduate exchange programmes that link Derby with global institutions from Brazil to Saudi Arabia.”

Renowned for its world-leading research in the field of aquarium and zoology research, the University of Derby’s Aquatic Research Facility supports cutting-edge research that addresses critical issues in climate change, water quality, and the health of marine and freshwater ecosystems.

Professor Michael Sweet said: “I am honoured to have been shortlisted for this award. In truth, being a good supervisor is made far easier when you are surrounded by such a talented and driven team.

“Their passion, dedication, and achievements inspire me daily. Watching them grow, thrive, and carve out their own paths once they complete their studies is not only deeply rewarding – it is one of the greatest privileges of this role.”

The University of Derby is rated Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), underlining its commitment to high-quality teaching and student outcomes.

The winners of the THE Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, 13 November at the Edinburgh International Conference & Exhibition Centre.

