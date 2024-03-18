Katie Waites completed her Level 2 Hairdressing as a school leaver and went on to complete a Level 3 Hairdressing Apprenticeship at Buxton and Leek College. Photo submitted

Katie Waites completed her Level 2 Hairdressing as a school leaver and went on to complete a Level 3 Hairdressing Apprenticeship before staying on with the Salon in a professional capacity for a further two years.

Now she has a fully established mobile Hairdressing business, travelling locally within the High Peak to work with a variety of different clients.

She said: “Because my business is mobile, I get to go to lots of different places people, and being away from a salon and going into people’s homes means it’s much more personal and relaxed.

“At college the first year and the second year were so different, but I really enjoyed them both.

“For the first year we were able to come in and ask to try different things when we found something that sparked our interest.

“The second year I was only in college one day a week and in the salon working the rest of

the time.

“The first year was about creating a foundation of skills and knowledge, and the second year I built on that as I developed my speed, efficiency, and finesse.”

“I would say my time at Buxton and Leek College has influenced my career decisions. I think because I did my apprenticeship and then continued working in the Salon afterwards, I was able to notice when I felt confident enough to move on.

“Having the people around me throughout the whole College experience and working there for a couple of years afterwards gave me confidence and motivated me.”

Katie says she really enjoyed the opportunities college gave her including a once in a lifetime trip to the Wella studios in Manchester.

She said: “Seeing it all and all these amazing creative people in their element in their industry just solidified what I wanted to do and inspired me to keep going.”

The college has places available for those wanting to study hair and beauty.