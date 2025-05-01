Maths and English scores get worse in Derbyshire schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attainment in maths and English has decreased in Derbyshire, new figures show.

A teaching union warned "long-standing gaps and regional disparities" remain across the country, adding more should be done to help pupils catch up on "lost learning".

New figures from the Department for Education show how many students achieved a level 2 qualification, equivalent to a GCSE, in both subjects by the time they were 19 in the 2023-24 academic year.

Across England, 76% of students achieved this level in the last academic year, down from the record high in 2022-23 of 78%, and the second highest since records began.

In Derbyshire, 5,718 of 7,627 pupils achieved the grades, equivalent to 75%. This was lower than the previous year, when 79% did, but more than the 68% who did so in 2013-14.

Previous years' cohorts were affected by the cancellation of exams in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, making direct historical comparisons difficult.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: "It is clear that some concerning long-standing gaps and regional disparities remain.

"Schools work hard to help disadvantaged pupils, but the previous Government did not invest nearly enough in supporting children to catch up on lost learning.

"They need more Government action to address the challenges facing the profession including funding, workload and retention, but also to tackle the root causes of poverty."

She added more investment in social care and mental health is also needed to “overcome barriers that young people may face”.

The data also shows girls outperformed boys in Derbyshire, with 78% and 72% achieving the grade respectively. Additionally, 51% of pupils who received free school meals achieved level 2, compared to 80% of those who did not.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said there were clear signs of a return to "pre-pandemic patterns" as the impact of the alternative assessments used during lockdown recedes.

He added: "The big problem is that a quarter of students still don’t have grade 4 or above in these vital qualifications at the age of 19, despite a Government policy of compulsory retakes which the majority don’t achieve.

"It is utterly demoralising and does nothing to improve their confidence in numeracy and literacy.”