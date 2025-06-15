Local dance school wins trophies at Street Dance Competition

The competition was against dance schools all over the country, some as far away as Guernsey.

Dance Teacher Miss Honey said "I'm so proud of all my students they all did so well. It's only our second competition and it was the first competition for some students."

Myla age 7, said "I was very nervous to dance in my first competition, but Miss Honey made me feel better. I did some practice dances with my En Pointe friends and I started to feel better. The dancing was so much fun and I was so happy to win trophies and medals. I couldn't believe it, I'm excited for the next dance competition!"

Miss Honey says "We did so well and got some amazing results. Five 1st places, three 2nd places, five 3rd places, two 4th places and six 5th places and any 6th and 7th places.

Phoebe age 6, said "The competition at Oldham was the best day ever in my life. I loved every single second and I'm really proud that I got 1st and 3rd place. Miss Honey is the best teacher and she makes me love dancing even more"

Maisy age 6, said "I really love doing the dance competition I'm so proud I got a medal for Freestyle."

Willow age 7, said "I had a really good time, I especially loved the freestyle as you can be yourself. I can't wait for the next one."

Jo who entered the parents dance says "I loved every minute of it, the atmosphere is so friendly. All the teams cheer for each other. I was so happy when I won 2nd in parents set routine. I loved watching my girls compete, my eldest daughter has only been dancing at En Pointe School of Dancing for 10 months and won 2nd in her event."

Dance Teacher Miss Honey says, "All students at En Pointe School of Dancing are welcome to compete in competitions.

I love watching the children gain confidence to perform and see their dance technique improve. We will soon start practising for our next one and next year will be competing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom again."

1 . Contributed Some of our Duo teams winning medals Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Phoebe age 6 wins 1st place Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed 1st place for Millie in her freestyle Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Hannah and Imi winning 1st and 2nd place Photo: Submitted Photo Sales