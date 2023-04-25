Local businesses join forces to create a cosy area for school children to develop their reading

Two local businesses in the village of Bradwell, Hope Valley, have joined together to create a wonderful bespoke handmade library area for the children of Bradwell CE Infant School to enjoy reading books and stories for pleasure.

Richard Patton and Greg Rimmer of 'Tour of Bradwell' funded the project after reaching out to the school with an offer of help to develop the learning environment for the children. James Fearn, who runs his own business, 'Rustic Fearn-iture', and is a parent to two children at the school, designed and built the unique wooden book stand frames and wooden benches.

Headteacher, Becky Gordine, has been amazed by the support of the families and local community and she cannot thank Richard, Greg and James enough for their contribution in helping to build a school ethos where creativity, curiosity and imagination are at the heart of the curriculum.

The new library area

James, Greg and Richard in the new library area