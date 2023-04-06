Less than a third of children in need in Derbyshire meet education standard

The figures show looked-after children, pupils in care and those with a child protection plan lag behind their key stage two classmates. They also show the gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged children in key stage one grew during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the most vulnerable pupils have been "most heavily affected by the disruption of the pandemic" and called for greater financial and social support.

The latest Department for Education figures show 75 of 279 (27%) children in need in key stage two in Derbyshire met the required standard for reading, writing and maths in 2021-22. This is compared to 56% for all pupils, outlining the gulf between more vulnerable pupils and their peers.

The figures show looked-after children, pupils in care and those with a child protection plan lag behind their key stage two classmates.

Meanwhile, further DfE figures show the gap between children in need and all pupils in key stage one has grown during the pandemic.

The proportion of children in need across England reaching the expected standard for reading and writing fell by 21% and 28% respectively from 2018-19 to 2021-22. But attainment for all pupils in the same subjects across the same time period fell by 11% and 17%.

It was a similar story for maths and science, with the percentage of vulnerable pupils meeting the expected grade falling by 20% and 13% respectively – compared to 11% and 6% for all pupils.

The DfE figures show 47% of key stage two children in need in Derbyshire reached the expected standard for reading, 38% for writing and 40% for maths.

For all pupils, 74% met the expected reading standard, 68% in writing and 71% in maths.