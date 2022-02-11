Is your little one pictured in these photos from High Peak schools and nurseries?

From celebrating Chinese New Year to learning how to stay safe on the roads, here’s a look at some of the activities youngsters have been up to.
1. Dressing up
Youngsters dressing up at First Steps Nursery in Buxton
2. Food
Tucking into tasty treats at Mini Me Nursery in Buxton
3. Donation
Buxton Junior School has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes North West. The school has used the funding to buy some whole class sets of high-quality fiction books to promote their book-led curriculum.
4. Writing
Youngsters at Serpentine Nursery in Buxton having a go at Chinese writing
