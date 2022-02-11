Is your little one pictured in these photos from High Peak schools and nurseries?

Year five pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School took part in a bikeability programme designed to help keep them safe on the roads.

Schools and nurseries in the High Peak have enjoyed a busy start to the year.

By Lucy Ball
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:49 pm

From celebrating Chinese New Year to learning how to stay safe on the roads, here’s a look at some of the activities youngsters have been up to.

If you want your school pictures to feature in the paper, email our newsdesk at [email protected]

1. Dressing up

Youngsters dressing up at First Steps Nursery in Buxton

Photo: First steps nursery

2. Food

Tucking into tasty treats at Mini Me Nursery in Buxton

Photo: Mini Me nursery

3. Donation

Buxton Junior School has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes North West. The school has used the funding to buy some whole class sets of high-quality fiction books to promote their book-led curriculum.

Photo: Contributed

4. Writing

Youngsters at Serpentine Nursery in Buxton having a go at Chinese writing

Photo: serpentine nursery

