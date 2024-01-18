An upcoming indie band, who have half million streams on spotify and a sold out their first headline tour made mental health their focus as they performed for students at a Buxton secondary school.

The Mercians outside St Thomas More School.

The Mercians performed for the whole school at St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy over two sessions and discussed the importance of looking after your mental health, who to talk to and how to be there for each other.

The band also spoke about discrimination and how to be careful online, not just with what you post but what you are engaging with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overriding message from the talks was to always be kind and make the world a better place.

the Mercians signing shirts and books at St Thomas More School.

David Redfern, Headteacher at St Thomas More, said: “I am delighted The Mercians could join us at St. Thomas More to impart such a significant message to our pupils.

“The children truly relished the experience, and I am confident that the band has gained numerous new fans.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Kerry Taylor and our wonderful Parent Association for their invaluable support in making this event possible.”

Advertisement

The Mercians have already sold out the O2 Leicester on their first headline tour date, have over half a million streams on Spotify and have been number 1 in the Alt Charts.

The Mercians chatting to St Thomas More pupils about being online and mental health.

Advertisement

Harriet Lichfield, Design Technology teacher at St Thomas More, said that having The Mercians performing in school was fantastic.

She said: “As a new member of staff it was so lovely to see this type of event taking place, where students are treated to some amazing music whilst key messages about mental health and wellbeing are part of the show.

“Students absolutely loved it and it was an event to remember.”

Advertisement

Cleona, a student at St Thomas More, said: “The Mercians were amazing.

The Mercians and a fan with merch at St Thomas More School.

“I enjoyed the fact they spoke about their own mental health problems.

Advertisement

“The music was fun to listen to and it was a great morning.”