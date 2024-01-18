Indie band The Mercians - who performed sell out gig at O2 Academy - put mental health and music on the curriculum for Buxton pupils
The Mercians performed for the whole school at St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy over two sessions and discussed the importance of looking after your mental health, who to talk to and how to be there for each other.
The band also spoke about discrimination and how to be careful online, not just with what you post but what you are engaging with.
The overriding message from the talks was to always be kind and make the world a better place.
David Redfern, Headteacher at St Thomas More, said: “I am delighted The Mercians could join us at St. Thomas More to impart such a significant message to our pupils.
“The children truly relished the experience, and I am confident that the band has gained numerous new fans.
“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Kerry Taylor and our wonderful Parent Association for their invaluable support in making this event possible.”
The Mercians have already sold out the O2 Leicester on their first headline tour date, have over half a million streams on Spotify and have been number 1 in the Alt Charts.
Harriet Lichfield, Design Technology teacher at St Thomas More, said that having The Mercians performing in school was fantastic.
She said: “As a new member of staff it was so lovely to see this type of event taking place, where students are treated to some amazing music whilst key messages about mental health and wellbeing are part of the show.
“Students absolutely loved it and it was an event to remember.”
Cleona, a student at St Thomas More, said: “The Mercians were amazing.
“I enjoyed the fact they spoke about their own mental health problems.
“The music was fun to listen to and it was a great morning.”
Another student David said: “It was interesting to hear about how engagement online can possibly affect your future opportunities and to be careful what posts you’re liking and sharing.”