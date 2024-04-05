An action shot at the St Anne's School colour run. Photo Jason ChadwickAn action shot at the St Anne's School colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick
In pictures: Colour run fun for Buxton pupils - raising hundreds of pounds for charity

Students at a Buxton school had fun with a colour run while raising hundreds of pounds for a sepsis charity.
By Lucy Ball
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST

Pupils at St Anne's Catholic Voluntary Academy did laps of the playground while being dusted with colour powder to raise more than £250 for a sepsis charity

Deputy headteacher Stephanie Clarke said: “10 years ago one of our parents lost a child to sepsis.

"This year marked the sad milestone of a decade since that loss.

"That child was part of our St Anne’s family and the parent is still connected to the school so we wanted to show some solidarity with them and raise some money for the charity."

Stephanie said the children had a great time and were even picking up the powder of the floor to cover themselves.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who donated, and to the mum who baked cakes for us to sell.”

Students at St Annes School enjoying the colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Colour running

Students at St Annes School enjoying the colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

A pupil with a big smile at the St Anne's colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Big smile

A pupil with a big smile at the St Anne's colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

A colourful face for this youngster at St Anne's colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Colourful face

A colourful face for this youngster at St Anne's colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

A blue cloud filled the air as pupils did laps of St Anne's playground for their fundraising colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Feeling blue

A blue cloud filled the air as pupils did laps of St Anne's playground for their fundraising colour run. Photo Jason Chadwick

