In pictures: Colour run fun for Buxton pupils - raising hundreds of pounds for charity

Pupils at St Anne's Catholic Voluntary Academy did laps of the playground while being dusted with colour powder to raise more than £250 for a sepsis charity

Deputy headteacher Stephanie Clarke said: “10 years ago one of our parents lost a child to sepsis.

"This year marked the sad milestone of a decade since that loss.

"That child was part of our St Anne’s family and the parent is still connected to the school so we wanted to show some solidarity with them and raise some money for the charity."

Stephanie said the children had a great time and were even picking up the powder of the floor to cover themselves.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who donated, and to the mum who baked cakes for us to sell.”

