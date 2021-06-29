Housing developer donates £1,000 to Longnor primary school for nature education projects

Headteacher Anne Collins said: “The pandemic has exposed the real need for contact with nature to keep people calm and happy, but far too many children have no contact with green spaces.

“Children are the key to ensuring that the planet is preserved for future generations. Education is vital to ensure that they understand the importance of looking after wildlife and green spaces.”

The money will allow the school to access a further grant from the South West Peak Landscape Partnership Scheme, backed by the Heritage Lottery Fund, to complete the project.

Children at St Bartholomew’s Primary School planting in their nature area.

Barratt has also donated honey sticks and bee bombs to the school as part of the company’s commitment to create more wildlife friendly environments surrounding its developments.

St Bartholomew's keeps bees on the site to teach pupils about the importance of pollinators, and this winter the children rescued a hedgehog which was released in the spring.

Children also grows vegetables each year from seed and they are currently planting wildflower seeds all over the site and monitoring visiting bird species.

Neil Goodwin, managing director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It’s more important than ever that individuals connect with nature for health and wellbeing purposes but also learn about local wildlife so that it can continue to thrive.

“St Bartholomew’s has done a fantastic job so far in teaching children all about their surroundings and we wish them the best of luck in restoring their pond and pond-dipping platform.”