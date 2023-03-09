News you can trust since 1852
Hope Valley school already making changes after being graded as 'inadequate' by Ofsted

A junior school in Hope Valley has been given the lowest grading by Ofsted with inspectors saying the school’s safeguarding policy is ineffective and the curriculum is not sufficiently ambitious but the headteacher says she is already making positive changes.

By Lucy Ball
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:41pm

Bradwell Junior School welcomed a new headteacher in September 2023, just 11 weeks later the school was inspected by Ofsted for the first time since 2017. The report from the inspection has now been published.

The school has gone from being rated as good to inadequate and headteacher Kathryn McGuiness says the report is disappointing.

She said: “I took on this role with a list of things I wanted to change and improve but I didn't achieve it all before Ofsted visited.

Bradwell Junior School has been rated as inadequate by Ofsted. Pic Jason Chadwick
"Everyone is working really hard to implement change and we have a great action plan in place.”

Lead inspector Jayne Ashman said: “Safeguarding is ineffective. Leaders do not fulfil their responsibilities to keep pupils safe. This includes the keeping of accurate records of pupils’ attendance which are inaccurate."

The report noted the curriculum is not ‘sufficiently ambitious’.

Ms Ashman said: “Leaders have not given enough thought to what they want pupils to learn. Pupils are not acquiring the knowledge and skills they need across a broad range of subjects.

“Leaders have not also enabled pupils to become fluent and confident readers.”

She went on to say the teaching of writing is ‘weak’ and the standard of pupils’ writing is ‘low’.

Mrs McGuiness said: “We all got into teaching because we want to make a difference.

"We want to create a positive environment where children can and do learn and make it memorable for the right reasons."

She explained the school would now have to academise following its low grading.

She said: “We have met with parents and governors to discuss the next steps and yes it does feel like we are entering a period of uncertainty we are taking the report very seriously.

“We have already implemented some of the changes and will continue to push forward to make these changes happen across the board.

“The safety and education of our pupils is the most important thing and we are working hard to improve all the time.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.